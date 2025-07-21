Rossari Biotech tumbles after Q1 PAT slides 4% YoY to Rs 34 cr

Rossari Biotech dropped 5.58% to Rs 701.35 after the company's consolidated net profit slipped 3.72% to Rs 33.60 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 34.90 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations jumped 11.04% to Rs 543.72 crore in the first quarter of FY26 as against Rs 489.65 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 46.10 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025, down 1.89% as against Rs 46.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 12.50% to Rs 499.33 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 334.40 crore (up 17.73% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 37.46 crore (up 31.07%) and finance costs were at Rs 5.72 crore (up 55.43% YoY) during the period under review.

EBITDA improved by 4.6% to Rs 67.9 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025 as compared to Rs 64.9 crore posted in the same quarter the previous year. EBITDA margin reduced to 12.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 13.3% recorded in Q1 FY25. Commenting on the performance, in a joint statement, Edward Menezes, promoter & executive chairman, and Sunil Chari, promoter & managing director, said, We delivered a steady performance in Q1 FY26, with topline growth driven by strong momentum in our HPPC and AHN segments. Despite a challenging and evolving operating environment, our core businesses continued to demonstrate resilience. Though our export business was lower compared to the last quarter, it has shown healthy growth over the last year. While overall growth remained healthy, we are confident that our continued efficiency initiatives and focused efforts on optimising the product mix will continue to drive growth over the coming quarters

The HPPC and AHN divisions achieved a healthy growth of 16% and 12%, respectively, reflecting the dedicated efforts of our team in a challenging operating environment. We continue to expand our customer base, which is significantly contributing to our growth story. The HPPC segment remained the primary growth driver, supported by deeper market penetration and traction across agrochemicals, personal care, institutional and consumer business. Our ongoing capacity expansion projects across verticals are progressing in a phased manner, with commissioning scheduled over the coming quarters. These strategic investments are aimed at enhancing manufacturing capabilities, improve supply chain agility, and strengthen our responsiveness to high-growth sectors such as personal care, agrochemicals, oil & gas and pharma. We believe these expansions will play a pivotal role in unlocking meaningful value and driving the next phase of our growth journey.

Looking ahead, we remain committed to execution excellence, customer-led innovation, and sustainable value creation. Supported by a robust balance sheet, a strong R&D foundation, and our ongoing capacity expansion initiatives, we are well-positioned to navigate near-term challenges and deliver consistent, profitable growth for all stakeholders. Rossari Biotech is a specialty-chemicals manufacturer providing intelligent and sustainable solutions for customers across industries. Headquartered in Mumbai, India, the company operates strategically located manufacturing facilities at Silvassa and Dahej. The company offers tailor-made solutions for Home, Personal Care and Performance Chemicals (HPPC); Textile Specialty Chemicals; and Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN). With differentiated product offerings, Rossari caters to an array of applications across FMCG, home care, industrial cleaning, personal care, textile specialty chemicals, performance chemicals, animal health and nutrition, and pet care businesses. The company has an extensive and dedicated network of distributors spread all over India.