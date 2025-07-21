Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Industrial & Prudential Investment Company fixes record date for final dividend

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company fixes record date for final dividend

Image
Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Record date is 19 August 2025

Industrial & Prudential Investment Company has fixed 19 August 2025 as record date for determining entitlements of members to final dividend of Rs.110/- per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each. The dividend, if approved, shall be paid after 30 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers edge lower in early trade; VIX jumps 1.33%

ICICI Bank rises as Q1 PAT rises 15% YoY to Rs 12,768 crore

Patel Engg secures Rs 240-cr order from NHPC for Teesta-V Project

RBL Bank slides as Q1 PAT tanks 46% YoY to Rs 200 crore

JK Cement rises after PAT rises 75% YoY in Q1; EBITDA margin expands to 21.2%

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story