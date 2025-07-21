Hatsun Agro jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 5.36% to Rs 1,003 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 135.19 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.9% to Rs 184.24 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 175.58 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses rose 9.46% to Rs 2,409.96 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,201.65 crore in Q1 June 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,569.87 crore (up 2.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 68.86 crore (up 16.63% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 43.38 crore (down 5.41% YoY) during the period under review.