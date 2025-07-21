Hatsun Agro jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 4% YoY to Rs 135 cr

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 5.36% to Rs 1,003 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 3.6% to Rs 135.19 crore on 9.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,590.28 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) increased 4.9% to Rs 184.24 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 175.58 crore in Q1 FY25.
Total expenses rose 9.46% to Rs 2,409.96 crore in Q1 June 2025 compared with Rs 2,201.65 crore in Q1 June 2024. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,569.87 crore (up 2.19% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 68.86 crore (up 16.63% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 43.38 crore (down 5.41% YoY) during the period under review.
Meanwhile, the companys board declared the interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the dividend has been fixed as 24, July 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 16 August 2025.
Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.
