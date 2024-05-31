Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 15.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 81.93 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 15.12% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 81.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 39.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 274.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

81.9371.96274.50225.7825.6325.7523.8823.5920.4918.0465.8354.1616.9315.4252.9345.4812.6410.9839.1733.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News