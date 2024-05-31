Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 15.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Roto Pumps consolidated net profit rises 15.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 13.85% to Rs 81.93 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps rose 15.12% to Rs 12.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.85% to Rs 81.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.59% to Rs 39.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 33.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.58% to Rs 274.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 225.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales81.9371.96 14 274.50225.78 22 OPM %25.6325.75 -23.8823.59 - PBDT20.4918.04 14 65.8354.16 22 PBT16.9315.42 10 52.9345.48 16 NP12.6410.98 15 39.1733.03 19

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

