Royal Orchid gains on inking new property in Rajasthan

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) advanced 2.27% to Rs 359.95 after the company announced the signing of a new property near khatu shyam Ji temple (Sikar), Rajasthan.

The new hotel, named Anantam Hotel & Resort, will continue ROHLs legacy of modern and innovative hospitality. It is set to cater to the large number of tourists visiting the sacred land and the famous Shree Khatu Shyamji Mandir every year.

The hotel is located in the center of Khatoo (Sikar), Rajasthan, just 2 kilometers away from the temple, offering easy access to the regions top attractions. The 120-key hotel will feature 14 exceptional suites, a swimming pool, and customizable meeting and banqueting spaces totaling 7,000 square feet, along with a 25,000 square feet lush green lawn. Visitors will have a variety of dining options, including a South Indian caf a fine dining restaurant, and an open-air barbeque restaurant with panoramic views of the surrounding area.

Anantam Resort is expected to open its doors in the first week of February 2025.

Arjun Baljee, president of Royal Orchid Hotels, said, Expanding our presence in spiritual epicenters across India is one of our core business priorities. Khatu Shyam Temple is one of North Indias fastest-growing religious hubs and has witnessed a record influx of 250 crore tourists in 2023. We are enthusiastic about the prospect of entering this territory of spiritual allure and are confident that this new property backed by our trademark hospitality and impeccable services will be a sought-after destination for both leisure and spiritual travelers.

Rajender Kumar Agarwal & Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Directors of Anantam Hotel & Resorts, added, This collaboration with ROHL heralds a new chapter for us. Khatu Shyam Ji is a revered spiritual destination and devotees travel from far and wide to seek the blessings of Shree Khatu Shyam Ji. We have worked together with ROHL with a shared vision of creating world class experience for our guests visiting this sacred land.

Regenta & Royal Orchid Hotels is one of India's fastest-growing hotel chains. It primarily operates 5-star, 4-star, and resorts, enabling it to target discerning business and leisure travelers. It currently operates 90+ hotels across India.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 1.96% to Rs 7.51 crore despite of 5.72% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 70.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

