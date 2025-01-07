Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Vantage Knowledge Academy hits the roof after board OKs proposal to issue bonus shares, interim dividend

Image
Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Vantage Knowledge Academy was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 197.10 after the company's board approved a proposal to issue bonus shares in the ratio of 2:1.

Accordingly, the company would issue two new fully paid up equity shares for every one existing fully paid up equity share held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

The bonus equity shares will be issued out of free reserve of the company available as on 15 December 2024.

The board of Vantage Knowledge has also approved first interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25 of Re 0.10 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each, amounting to Rs 1.13 crore. The interim dividend shall be paid within thirty days from the date of its declaration.

The board of directors has fixed the record date as Tuesday, 17 January 2025 for determining the eligibility and entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said interim dividend.

Vantage Knowledge Academy is a publicly listed education management company dedicated to creating innovative learning solutions.

Also Read

HMPV cases in India LIVE news: Health ministry asks states to strengthen awareness, review testing

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 300 pts higher at 78,250; Broader mkts gain 1%; Oil, health, pharma lead

Zydus Lifesciences rises 5% on signing agreement with CVS Caremark; Details

Earn up to Rs 3,000 cashback on RuPay card purchases abroad until Jan 29

Health Secy meets states, asks them to raise public awareness on HMPV

The companys net profit surged 207.14% to Rs 0.86 crore on a 67.14% increase in revenue to Rs 1.17 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma gains on appointing Sai Ramana Ponugoti as CEO of ICH

S H Kelkar declines after expecting gross margins to remain under pressure in Q3 FY25

Barometers trade with small cuts; IT shares in demand

US dollar index speculators net long position edge up

Standard Glass Lining Technology IPO subscribed 13.32 times

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story