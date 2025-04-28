Royal Orchid Hotels signs new property in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand

Royal Orchid Hotels (ROHL) announced the signing of a new upscale lifestyle property in Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, one of India's most sought after colonial hill stations and a thriving tourist hub.

Specifically designed to elevate the wedding and experiential tourism landscape of the region, the property is poised to offer an immersive experience to the visitors in lap of nature. With the addition of the new hotel, ROHL's footprint in Uttarakhand region will increase to 6 hotels.

Nestled among 7 acres with views across the Doon valley, this 70-key hotel will feature luxurious suites, multiple food & beverage option and various zones for weddings, conferences, and social gatherings both indoors and in its expansive lawns. The hotel will feature a functional wellness facility as well with swimming pools, spa areas and alternative therapy zones.

