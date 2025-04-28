KPIT collaborates with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development

To accelerate the realization of Software-Defined Vehicles

KPIT Technologies, has announced a collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI) to accelerate the development and realization of Software Defined Vehicles (SDVs). This collaboration is poised to enhance innovation, speed up product feature launches, and deliver cost advantages by leveraging KPIT's cross domain expertise in mobility technologies.

Mercedes-Benz is advancing its software development strategy as a fundamental pillar of its digital transformation journey across the globe. The company's approach focuses on creating an integrated software architecture that enhances vehicle functionality, user experience, and operational efficiency. By prioritizing software development, Mercedes-Benz aims to deliver continuous improvements to customers through regular updates, ensuring vehicles remain technologically current throughout their lifecycle.

Drawing on KPIT's deep domain knowledge and experience in enabling mobility transformation globally, the collaboration will play a pivotal role in rearchitecting the technology stack of next-generation vehicles.

