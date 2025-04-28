Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ather Energy IPO subscribed 16%

Ather Energy IPO subscribed 16%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
The offer received bids for 86.09 lakh shares as against 5.33 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Ather Energy received 86,09,406 bids for shares as against 5,33,63,160 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (28 April 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.16 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 28 April 2025 and it will close on 30 April 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 304 to 321 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 46 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 2,626 crore and an offer for sale of 11,051,746 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 354.76 crore, by existing shareholders.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 927.2 crore for capital expenditure towards the establishment of an electric two-wheeler (E2W) factory in Maharashtra, India; Rs 40 crore for repayment/pre-payment of certain borrowings; Rs 750 crore for investment in research and development; Rs 300 crore for marketing initiatives; and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.

The promoters are Tarun Sanjay Mehta, Swapnil Babanlal Jain, and Hero MotoCorp (HMCL). The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 158,728,716 equity shares, aggregating to 54.6% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding is expected to be around 42%.

Ahead of the IPO, Ather Energy on Friday, 25 April 2025, raised Rs 664 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.06 crore shares at Rs 321 each to 14 anchor investors.

Ather Energy, incorporated in 2013, is an Indian electric two-wheeler (E2W) company engaged in the design, development, and in-house assembly of electric scooters, battery packs, charging infrastructure, smart accessories, and supporting software systems.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 577.90 crore and sales of Rs 1,578.90 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

