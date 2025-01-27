RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

RPG Life Sciences surged 9.15% to Rs 2,275.15 after the pharmaceuticals company net profit jumped 32.01% to Rs 34.93 crore on 12.36% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 172.71 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) gained 31.93% to Rs 46.89 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 35.54 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses added 7.53% YoY to Rs 129.13 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 28.71 crore (down 14.78% YoY), and finance costs came in at Rs 0.12 (down 14.28% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 11.46% to Rs 65.89 crore despite a 12.14% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 510.34 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

RPG Life Sciences in the manufacturing and marketing of formulations (finished dosage forms) and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).

