Transport Corp posts PAT of Rs 100 crore in Q3 FY25; EBITDA up nearly 16% YoY

Transport Corporation of India has reported 27.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.90 crore on a 14.5% increase in revenue to Rs 1147.10 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

Total operating expenditure rose by 14% YoY to Rs 1,028.60 crore during the period under review.

EBIDTA improved by 15.8% to Rs 1,478 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1,276 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 111.40 crore, up by 22.4% from Rs 91 crore in Q3 FY24.

Vineet Agarwal, MD - TCI, said, This robust performance has been achieved through balanced growth across all our product lines.

We have seen a surge in demand for warehousing and temperature-controlled, 3PL green multimodal solutions from sectors such as FMCG & retail, agri++, automotive, engineering equipment and EPR. Additionally, our diversified offerings for emerging sectors like renewables, chemicals, quick-commerce and consumer electronics have expanded in response to growing market opportunities.

With the resumption of infrastructure spending and economic activity bolstered by private consumption in the rural economy, we anticipate a robust order pipeline in the coming quarters.

Transport Corporation of India is Indias leading end to end integrated supply chain and logistics solutions provider (LSP) and a pioneer in the sphere of cargo transportation in India.

