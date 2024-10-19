Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 153.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 13313.20 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 153.11% to Rs 1250.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 493.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 13313.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12863.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13313.2012863.90 3 OPM %13.157.11 -PBDT2183.301081.00 102 PBT1713.50615.30 178 NP1250.10493.90 153

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 8:56 AM IST

