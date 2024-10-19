Tech Mahindra consolidated net profit rises 153.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.49% to Rs 13313.20 crore

Net profit of Tech Mahindra rose 153.11% to Rs 1250.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 493.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.49% to Rs 13313.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12863.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.13313.2012863.9013.157.112183.301081.001713.50615.301250.10493.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp