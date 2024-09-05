RPSG Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Max Estates Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Shubham Polyspin Ltd and Hexa Tradex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2024. Max Estates Ltd, Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd, Shubham Polyspin Ltd and Hexa Tradex Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp RPSG Ventures Ltd crashed 6.05% to Rs 1114.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11761 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36672 shares in the past one month.

Max Estates Ltd lost 5.49% to Rs 620.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28518 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16370 shares in the past one month.

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure Ltd tumbled 5.04% to Rs 2.26. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 37284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25237 shares in the past one month.

Shubham Polyspin Ltd fell 5.01% to Rs 31.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27214 shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 336.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9227 shares in the past one month.

