Industrials shares slide

Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Industrials index falling 23.91 points or 0.15% at 15786.66 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, Bharat Bijlee Ltd (down 2.95%), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (down 2.64%),ITD Cementation India Ltd (down 2.63%),Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (down 2.54%),Bharat Electronics Ltd (down 2.26%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd (down 2.14%), Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd (down 1.98%), Atul Auto Ltd (down 1.97%), Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd (down 1.87%), and Polycab India Ltd (down 1.86%).

On the other hand, Rama Steel Tubes Ltd (up 19.93%), SEPC Ltd (up 14.13%), and Sat Industries Ltd (up 9.98%) moved up.

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 396.72 or 0.71% at 56605.11.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 84.85 points or 0.51% at 16828.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.85 points or 0.09% at 25174.85.

The BSE Sensex index was down 106.69 points or 0.13% at 82245.95.

On BSE,2380 shares were trading in green, 1474 were trading in red and 142 were unchanged.

