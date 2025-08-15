RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit declines 62.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.86% to Rs 35.66 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation declined 62.50% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 18.86% to Rs 35.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.35.6643.953.956.962.944.262.063.471.534.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News