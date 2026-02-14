RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 680.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 36.04 crore

Net profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 680.95% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 36.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.0444.654.884.572.960.972.08-0.171.640.21

