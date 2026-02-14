RTS Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 680.95% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 19.28% to Rs 36.04 croreNet profit of RTS Power Corporation rose 680.95% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 19.28% to Rs 36.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 44.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales36.0444.65 -19 OPM %4.884.57 -PBDT2.960.97 205 PBT2.08-0.17 LP NP1.640.21 681
