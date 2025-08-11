Rushil Decor reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.68 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.68% to Rs 177.29 crore

Net loss of Rushil Decor reported to Rs 13.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 20.68% to Rs 177.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 223.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.177.29223.50-1.1311.44-9.8723.83-18.1416.49-13.6812.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News