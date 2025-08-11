Indus Finance standalone net profit rises 240.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Indus Finance rose 240.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1.120.9268.7540.220.300.060.290.050.170.05

