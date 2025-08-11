Saboo Sodium Chloro standalone net profit declines 56.50% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 16.63 crore

Net profit of Saboo Sodium Chloro declined 56.50% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 16.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.16.6315.0011.0018.731.292.440.872.000.872.00

