RVNL appoints Chandan Kumar Verma as CFO

Rail Vikas Nigam said that its board has approved the appointment of Chandan Kumar Verma as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Chandan Kumar Verma, an IRAS officer of the 2000 batch, has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) of HSRC Infra Services, a subsidiary of RVNL. A postgraduate in botany from the University of Allahabad, he brings vast experience in financial planning, budgeting, and tender evaluation. Verma previously served as Group General Manager (Finance) at RVNL, overseeing key financial operations and regulatory compliance.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.