RVNL appoints Chandan Kumar Verma as CFO

Image
Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam said that its board has approved the appointment of Chandan Kumar Verma as chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from 2 July 2025.

Chandan Kumar Verma, an IRAS officer of the 2000 batch, has been appointed chief financial officer (CFO) of HSRC Infra Services, a subsidiary of RVNL. A postgraduate in botany from the University of Allahabad, he brings vast experience in financial planning, budgeting, and tender evaluation. Verma previously served as Group General Manager (Finance) at RVNL, overseeing key financial operations and regulatory compliance.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 4.05% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 459.15 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 478.56 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 4.27% YoY to Rs 6,426.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam rose 0.14% to Rs 393.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

