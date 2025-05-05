Indian Bank rises as Q4 PAT jumps 32% YoY to Rs 2,956 cr; declares dividend of Rs 16.25/sh

Indian Bank added 4.19% to Rs 581.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.56% to Rs 2,956.07 crore on a 10.14% increase in total income to Rs 18,599.16 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 38.17% to Rs 4,224.07 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 as against Rs 3,057.23 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of FY24.

Net interest income (NII) in Q4 FY25 was at Rs 6,389 crore, up 6.2% from Rs 6,015 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.37% in Q4 FY25 as against 3.44% in Q4 FY24.

Operating profit rose 17% Rs 5,019 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 4,305 crore in Q4 FY24. Total provisions increased marginally, 0.2%, to Rs 2,063 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2,058 crore reported in Q4 FY24.

Gross advances increased by 10% YoY to Rs 5,88,140 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 5,33,773 crore in Q4 FY24.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 18,178.86 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 21,106.31 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The bank's net non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at Rs 1,109.56 crore as on 31 March 2025 as against Rs 2,222.58 crore as on 31 March 2024.

The ratio of gross NPAs declined to 3.09% as of 31 March 2025 from 3.95% as of 31 March 2024. The ratio of net NPAs reduced to 0.19% as of 31 March 2025 from 0.43% as of 31 March 2024.

Also Read

Provision coverage ratio (PCR) (including TWO) improved by 98.10% as of 31 March 2025 as against 96.34% as of 31 March 2024.

During the quarter, total deposits increased 7% YoY to Rs 73,7154 crore. CASA deposits grew by 0.8%, savings deposits rose 0.7%, and current deposits grew by 1.6% YoY. The domestic CASA ratio stood at 40.17% in Q4 FY25.

RAM (retail, agriculture & MSME) advances grew by 13% YoY to Rs 3,50,876 crore in 31 March 2025 from Rs 3,09,918 crore in 31 March 2024.

The capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.94%. CET-I improved by 184 bps YoY to 15.36%; Tier I capital improved by 182 bps YoY to 15.85% in Q4 FY25.

During Q4 FY25, the banks return on assets & return on equity improved to 1.37% and 21.01%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 16.25 per equity share for FY25, subject to shareholder approval. The company has fixed the record date for the dividend issue to be on 10 June 2025. The payment of dividends will be up for shareholders' approval at the company's 19th annual general meeting (AGM) on 17 June 2025.

The bank has 5,901 domestic branches (including 3 DBUs), out of which 1,992 are rural, 1,555 are semi-urban, 1,182 are urban, & 1,172 are in the metro category. The bank has 3 overseas branches & 1 IBU. The bank has 5,268 ATMs & BNAs and 14,667 BCs.

Indian Bank has many deposit schemes tailored to suit the needs of its customers, both individuals and organizations. Credit/Advances/Loan Schemes specifically designed for its customers. Also, it offers various novel services to customers, both individuals and organizations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News