GMR Airports Ltd Spurts 1.64%

GMR Airports Ltd has added 5.3% over last one month compared to 2.16% gain in BSE India Infrastructure Index index and 3.47% rise in the SENSEX

GMR Airports Ltd gained 1.64% today to trade at Rs 89.83. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index is up 0.41% to quote at 609.24. The index is up 2.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd increased 1.42% and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd added 1.31% on the day. The BSE India Infrastructure Index index went down 9.24 % over last one year compared to the 4.44% surge in benchmark SENSEX.