S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of S I Capital & Financial Services rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.910.6032.9740.000.120.070.110.050.110.05

