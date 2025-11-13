BN Agrochem reports standalone net profit of Rs 17.86 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 68.37 crore

Net profit of BN Agrochem reported to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.3701.4600.50-3.540.50-3.5417.86-2.82

