U P Hotels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.97% to Rs 25.35 crore

Net loss of U P Hotels reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.97% to Rs 25.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.3527.25-7.858.55-0.443.51-2.661.58-1.991.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News