DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 19 crore

DCX Systems announced that the company received export purchase orders from Elta Systems, Israel for supply of backplane module assemblies.

The order entails the supply and manufacture of backplane module assemblies. The total cost of the order is $2,261,769.60, equivalent to Rs 19.33 crore.

DCX Systems is one of the leading Indian manufacturers of electronic sub-systems and cable harnesses in the defense and aerospace sectors. Operations of the company are classified as system integration, cable and wire harness assemblies, and kitting.

The company reported a 69.4% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.94 crore on 18.8% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 138.08 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.70% to currently trade at Rs 360.70 on the BSE.

