Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Goa Carbon jumped 6.58% to Rs 742.65 after the company informed that the operations at its Bilaspur Unit located in Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), has resumed.

Earlier, on 17 December 2024, the company had informed regarding the at Bilaspur Unit being temporarily shut down for maintenance work. The firm added that the Kiln has been lit up and the production has been normalized from today.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 28.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 45.82% year on year to Rs 122.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

