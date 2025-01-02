Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Goa Carbon jumped 6.58% to Rs 742.65 after the company informed that the operations at its Bilaspur Unit located in Sirgitti Industrial Area, Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), has resumed.

Earlier, on 17 December 2024, the company had informed regarding the at Bilaspur Unit being temporarily shut down for maintenance work. The firm added that the Kiln has been lit up and the production has been normalized from today.

Goa Carbon manufacturers calcined petroleum coke (CPC) in India.

The company reported net loss of Rs 10.12 crore in Q2 FY25 as against the net profit of Rs 28.96 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 45.82% year on year to Rs 122.51 crore in Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar module order

Tata Motors' total sales rises to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Nifty scale above 23,850; Auto shares rally for 3rd day

NMDC records 5% YoY rise in iron ore production in Dec'24; sales add up to 3.91 MT

CSB Bank gains as total deposits climbs 22% YoY in Dec'24

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story