Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20606 shares

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Petronet LNG Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 02 January 2025.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd clocked volume of 1.03 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.01 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 20606 shares. The stock gained 5.08% to Rs.1,244.95. Volumes stood at 14780 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.33 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.67% to Rs.785.50. Volumes stood at 7.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Petronet LNG Ltd registered volume of 1.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49439 shares. The stock slipped 6.79% to Rs.323.75. Volumes stood at 18912 shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd clocked volume of 75713 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.69 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28160 shares. The stock gained 8.11% to Rs.963.25. Volumes stood at 12409 shares in the last session.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd witnessed volume of 10.19 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.82% to Rs.293.95. Volumes stood at 29882 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

DCX Systems bags supply order worth Rs 19 crore

Goa Carbon rallies as Bilaspur facility resumes operations

Waaree Energies bags 150 MWp solar module order

Tata Motors' total sales rises to 2,35,599 units in Dec'24

Nifty scale above 23,850; Auto shares rally for 3rd day

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story