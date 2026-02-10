Salona Cotspin standalone net profit declines 79.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 155.49 crore

Net profit of Salona Cotspin declined 79.11% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 155.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 158.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.155.49158.294.935.893.233.650.851.840.331.58

