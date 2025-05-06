Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sambhaav Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales decline 16.56% to Rs 10.88 crore

Net loss of Sambhaav Media reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 16.56% to Rs 10.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 33.33% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.78% to Rs 41.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales10.8813.04 -17 41.8739.96 5 OPM %11.5824.08 -13.3314.09 - PBDT1.293.27 -61 6.096.27 -3 PBT-0.061.98 PL 0.560.96 -42 NP-0.032.19 PL 0.400.60 -33

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

