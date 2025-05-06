Home / Markets / Capital Market News / V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2025 quarter

V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 31.73% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.15% to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.29% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.711.04 -32 2.833.12 -9 OPM %4.2321.15 -9.5414.10 - PBDT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 PBT0.310.26 19 0.770.62 24 NP0.200.19 5 0.560.47 19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shares ease off after two-day run, eyes on Fed decision

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index falls 4.84%

Nifty settles below 22,400; broader mrkt underperforms; VIX rallies 3.58%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

CG Power Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 275 crore

First Published: May 06 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story