Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX rallies 3.58% to 19.

The Nifty May 2025 futures closed at 24,415, a premium of 35.40 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,379.60 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 81.55 points or 0.33% to 24,379.60.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, advanced 3.58% to 19.

Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The May 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 29 May 2025.

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

