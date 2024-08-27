Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samor Reality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Samor Reality Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 27 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ucal Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2024.

Ucal Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Bhageria Industries Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samor Reality Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 93.72 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 24724 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6519 shares in the past one month.

Ucal Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 200. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33884 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2886 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd soared 16.41% to Rs 179.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bhageria Industries Ltd advanced 14.32% to Rs 213.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13449 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd exploded 14.06% to Rs 165.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29780 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5736 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cathay Cargo keen for biz in India, aims for 'coterminalisation' of planes

JSW Infra zooms 5% as Fitch revises rating to' BB+' with outlook 'positive'

LIVE news: SC adjourns hearing on AAP functionary Vijay Nair's bail plea in Delhi liquor policy case

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 120pts, Nifty at 25,050; FMCG, Metal down, broader markets gain

'Avoid shady trading apps': NSE, BSE íssue alert against trading scams

First Published: Aug 27 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story