Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 39.01% to Rs 23.84 crore

Net profit of Sampann Utpadan India reported to Rs 1.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 39.01% to Rs 23.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales23.8417.15 39 OPM %-0.133.21 -PBDT-0.310.47 PL PBT-1.76-0.81 -117 NP1.19-0.61 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shree Digvijay Cement Co. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.84 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Resonance Specialities standalone net profit rises 16.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Kratos Energy & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.42 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story