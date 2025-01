Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 141.82% to Rs 10.64 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 141.82% to Rs 10.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.644.402.9111.360.480.770.220.330.170.11

