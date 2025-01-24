Gothi Plascon (India) standalone net profit rises 43.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.52% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net profit of Gothi Plascon (India) rose 43.75% to Rs 0.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.52% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1.161.1967.2447.900.780.570.690.480.690.48

