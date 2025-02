Samrat Forgings standalone net profit rises 954.55% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.70% to Rs 43.89 crore

Net profit of Samrat Forgings rose 954.55% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.70% to Rs 43.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 33.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.43.8933.5810.486.282.821.181.760.261.160.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News