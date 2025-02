Tyche Industries standalone net profit rises 10.49% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.12% to Rs 17.75 crore

Net profit of Tyche Industries rose 10.49% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 20.12% to Rs 17.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.17.7522.2227.2721.746.886.346.385.864.744.29

