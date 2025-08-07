Sanathan Textiles consolidated net profit declines 19.25% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.58% to Rs 745.34 crore

Net profit of Sanathan Textiles declined 19.25% to Rs 40.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 745.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 781.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.745.34781.139.339.7967.0577.9755.3466.7740.4350.07

