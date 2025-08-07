Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales decline 10.86% to Rs 275.00 crore

Net profit of Apollo Pipes declined 34.83% to Rs 8.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 275.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 308.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales275.00308.50 -11 OPM %7.529.39 -PBDT21.2427.72 -23 PBT9.1317.80 -49 NP8.1412.49 -35

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

