Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 30.66% to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 1026.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 755.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1026.37755.9312.1711.65112.6986.0274.2456.5041.4231.70

