Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Lumax Auto Technologies consolidated net profit rises 30.66% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 35.78% to Rs 1026.37 crore

Net profit of Lumax Auto Technologies rose 30.66% to Rs 41.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 31.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.78% to Rs 1026.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 755.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1026.37755.93 36 OPM %12.1711.65 -PBDT112.6986.02 31 PBT74.2456.50 31 NP41.4231.70 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Apollo Pipes consolidated net profit declines 34.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 51.17% in the June 2025 quarter

Savita Oil Technologies consolidated net profit rises 40.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit declines 86.87% in the June 2025 quarter

Mindteck (India) consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story