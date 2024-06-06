Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 118.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 15.60 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 118.52% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.95% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 67.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.



