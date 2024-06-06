Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 118.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sandu Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 118.52% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.23% to Rs 15.60 crore

Net profit of Sandu Pharmaceuticals rose 118.52% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.23% to Rs 15.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.95% to Rs 1.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 67.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales15.6015.26 2 67.2865.35 3 OPM %3.853.21 -3.423.79 - PBDT0.910.51 78 2.662.73 -3 PBT0.720.38 89 2.072.22 -7 NP0.590.27 119 1.461.52 -4

