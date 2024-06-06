Bharti Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 59.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 50.05% to Rs 4.76 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Enterprises reported to Rs 59.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 57.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.05% to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 179.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 191.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.71% to Rs 16.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

4.769.5316.0319.48-153.78-9.76-112.79-36.60-56.39-57.43-188.67-186.08-57.24-58.46-192.05-190.18-59.22-57.98-179.40-191.71

