Bharti Telecom reports standalone net loss of Rs 545.30 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 160.00% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net Loss of Bharti Telecom reported to Rs 545.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 301.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 160.00% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 916.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 304.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 44.66% to Rs 882.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 609.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.300.50 160 882.00609.70 45 OPM %23.08-80.00 -99.6699.48 - PBDT-547.00-329.80 -66 -740.30-183.20 -304 PBT-547.00-329.80 -66 -740.30-183.20 -304 NP-545.30-301.30 -81 -916.50-304.50 -201

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

