Premier Energies Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and NESCO Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2026.

Premier Energies Ltd, PB Fintech Ltd, Patanjali Foods Ltd and NESCO Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 September 2026.

Sansera Engineering Ltd crashed 5.73% to Rs 4199.1 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 19955 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38372 shares in the past one month.

Premier Energies Ltd lost 5.67% to Rs 856.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91524 shares in the past one month.

PB Fintech Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 1092. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.24 lakh shares in the past one month. Patanjali Foods Ltd slipped 4.83% to Rs 372.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.86 lakh shares in the past one month. NESCO Ltd dropped 4.70% to Rs 1037.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5181 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10078 shares in the past one month.