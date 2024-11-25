Sarda Energy spurts on declaring as preferred bidder by Chhattisgarh Govt

Sarda Energy & Minerals surged 5.79% to Rs 437.95 after the company informed that it has been declared the Preferred Bidder for the Gare Palma IV/5 coal mine, located in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh.

The company will operate the mine on a revenue-sharing model with the state government, set at 25.75%.

The mine has G8 (Provisional) grade of coal. The company stated that the necessary agreements will be finalized in the near future.

Sarda Energy & Minerals (SEML) is an energy and minerals company with operational iron ore and coal mines in Chhattisgarh and thermal and hydropower generation plants in different locations across India, with a growing portfolio of assets.

The company has reported 36% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 203 crore on a 16% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,159 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Q2 FY24.

