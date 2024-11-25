Indian Bank spurts 6.58%, up for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 566.6, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.58% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% gain in NIFTY and a 34.53% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 566.6, up 6.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. Indian Bank has added around 2.75% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 4.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6508.15, up 4.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

