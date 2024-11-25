J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 1770.95, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.15% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% jump in NIFTY and a 39.66% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1770.95, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd has slipped around 5.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21962.05, up 1.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67778 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.88 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News