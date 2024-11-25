BSE to expand F&O segment with 43 new stocks

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) is set to bolster its derivatives market with the introduction of futures and options (F&O) contracts for 43 new stocks, effective 13 December 2024.

This move aims to broaden investment opportunities for market participants and deepen liquidity in the exchange's F&O segment.

The newly added stocks include a diverse range of sectors, encompassing energy, finance, technology, and more.

These names include Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Angel One, APL Apollo Tubes, Adani Total Gas, Bank of India, Computer Age Management Services, CESC, CG Power and Industrial Solutions, Cyient, Delhivery, Avenue Supermarts, HFCL, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Indian Bank, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Jio Financial Services, Jindal Stainless, JSW Energy, Kalyan Jewellers India, KEI Industries, KPIT Technologies, Life Insurance Corporation Of India, Macrotech Developers, Max Healthcare Institute, NCC, NHPC, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Oil India, One 97 Communications, PB Fintech, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prestige Estates Projects, SJVN, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Supreme Industries, Tata Elxsi, Tube Investments of India, Union Bank of India, Varun Beverages, Yes Bank and Zomato.

By expanding its F&O offerings, the BSE aims to attract a wider range of investors, including institutional and retail participants. This is expected to enhance market activity and contribute to the overall growth of the Indian capital market.

