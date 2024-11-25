Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 1:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.17, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.05% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.17, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25083, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 158.9, up 0.74% on the day. RBL Bank Ltd is down 33.05% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 8.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dubai tourist visas for Indians: New rules you need to know before applying

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: India 1 wicket away from famous win in Perth

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets off day's high; Sensex 700 pts higher at 79,850; Nifty at 24,150

CNG price hiked by Rs 2 in Mumbai and others, Delhi spared ahead of polls

IPL 2025 mega auction LIVE UPDATES: All eyes on RCB's Rs 30 crore remaining purse on Day 2

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story