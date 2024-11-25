RBL Bank Ltd gains for third consecutive session

RBL Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 159.17, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 33.05% in last one year as compared to a 22.09% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.27% spurt in the Nifty Private Bank index.

RBL Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 159.17, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24282.7. The Sensex is at 80152.78, up 1.31%. RBL Bank Ltd has slipped around 4.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Private Bank index of which RBL Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.71% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25083, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

